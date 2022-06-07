Sharon Osbourne Shares Bold Theory About Prince Harry's Feelings During His Jubilee Visit
Sharon Osbourne is known for always speaking her mind, which has often landed her in hot water. According to Entertainment Weekly, the television personality got into a heated argument with her then "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood when Osbourne's friendship with Piers Morgan was brought into question after he made several racially motivated comments directed at Meghan Markle.
"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist and that makes me a racist," she said during the episode. The former television host also shouted at Underwood "not to cry" after she pressed her to explain what makes Morgan a racist. According to USA Today, Osbourne abruptly left her role as a host on "The Talk" shortly after CBS conducted an internal review on her remarks.
Now, Osbourne has somewhat changed her tune, defending and empathizing with the Sussexes.
Sharon Osbourne believes Prince Harry 'regrets' leaving the royal family
Sharon Osbourne didn't hold back during her appearance on Fox News as she covered Queen Elizabeth's jubilee celebrations alongside her longtime friend Piers Morgan. The reality television star firmly believes Prince Harry may now feel differently about his abrupt exit from the royal family.
Osbourne empathized with Prince Harry and his family after seeing how distant they are from the rest of the royal relatives. "The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me," she said. "I have to tell you when I saw [Harry and Meghan] going in earlier on I felt sorry for them and the way that they were parted from the family." Osbourne doubled down on her theory, claiming she believes Prince Harry is aware he might have made a big mistake. "I do feel sorry for him because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets."
While it's unclear if Harry regrets spurning his family, it is clear that there's some tension there. The former royal couple attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, and it was a bit awkward. Not only did the Sussexes not make an appearance at the reception after, but Prince Harry and Megan Markle also didn't sit next to Prince William and Kate Middleton at the service. A source told Us Weekly that the palace made an executive decision "to keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention." The Sussexes also did not join the Cambridges on Buckingham Palace's balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour parade.