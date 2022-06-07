Chris Pratt Proves His Relationship With Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Stronger Than Ever
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are seemingly one of Hollywood's most happily married couples. After dating for one year, the couple wed in 2019, per Harper's Bazaar, and are known for gushing about one other and their family on Instagram. When their first daughter, Lyla, was born in August 2020, Schwarzenegger posted a touching photo of her fingers holding Lyla's tiny hand, writing that she and Pratt "couldn't be happier." Likewise, when the couple's second daughter, Eloise, arrived in May, Pratt — who also shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris — announced the birth with a ribbon-adorned image of her name.
Pratt has also been forthcoming in praising Schwarzenegger's mommy skills. On Mother's Day 2021, the "Jurassic World" star thanked his wife on Instagram "for everything you do for us" and wrote, "This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma." His glowing comments about Schwarzenegger in June proved things were affectionate as ever in their household of four.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger love being girl parents
When it comes to parenting, Chris Pratt takes his cues from wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. At the June 6 premiere of "Jurassic World: Dominion" in Los Angeles, the actor chatted with E! News about welcoming newborn daughter Eloise into their family of four in May. "Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts," Pratt said. "She just really knows what to do. I'll follow her lead."
According to Schwarzenegger herself, Pratt is an amazing parent as well. On Father's Day 2021, Schwarzenegger posted a photo of her partner rocking a tee reading, "Girl Dad," writing, "Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys, and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart!"
And despite gushing over Schwarzenegger's "maternal instincts," Pratt is no stranger to the whims of parenting. The "Parks and Recreation" star, who also shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, couldn't help drawing a comparison between dinosaur poop and those of his daughter. "Luckily [Eloise's diapers] smell worse than dino droppings, but they're much smaller," Pratt joked with E!. "They are more manageable."