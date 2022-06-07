The Tragic Death Of Summer Breeze Singer Jim Seals

Musician and singer Jim Seals from the popular '70s duo Seals and Crofts died in Nashville on June 6. The tragic news was confirmed by Jim's cousin, Brady Seals, via Facebook. "My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children," Brady wrote. "Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind." The musician was 80 years old.

Jim secured his legacy in the world of rock over his decades-long career with music groups like The Champs and Seals and Crofts. The soft rock duo — featuring Jim and fellow musician Dash Crofts — became famous for their series of hits during the '70s, including "Summer Breeze" and "Diamond Girl." Steve Miller, the frontman of the Steve Miller Band, sent his condolences to his musical peer on Twitter. "RIP Jim Seals," Miller lamented. "So long pal, thanks for all the beautiful music."

It's certain that Jim's footprint on music cannot be overstated.