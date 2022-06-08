The Tragic Death Of General Hospital Star Jack Wagner's Son

"General Hospital" fans have been left reeling in the wake of the devastating news that the son of show stars and former couple, Jack and Kristina Wagner, has died.

News first broke when the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Harrison Wagner had passed away on June 6. Given that Jack has previously spoken of his son's use of drugs and alcohol, tweeting in 2016, "I fear for my youngest sons safety ... he's relapsed & is MIA 5days," many have questioned if his passing is linked to substance use. However, at the time of writing, a cause of death had yet to be established, and the matter is still under investigation. What we do know, however, is that he was found in a parking lot. Born December 1, 1994, he was just 27-years-old at the time of his death.

Harrison is survived by his parents, "General Hospital" stars Jack and Kristina, as well as his actor brother, Peter Wagner. He is also survived by his elder half-sister, Kerry Wagner, who was reunited with their father just over a decade ago, after her biological mother had put her up for adoption more than 20 years prior.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).