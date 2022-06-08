Shakira Returns To Social Media After Her Split From Gerard Pique
Earlier this month, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced they had split. Despite being together for 12 years, the singing sensation and footballer never tied the knot.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the pair said in a joint statement on June 4, per Entertainment Weekly. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." Even though they never married, the longtime couple welcomed two sons, Milan and Sasha, during their partnership. As previously reported by The Mirror, rumors suggested Piqué was unfaithful to the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker prior to their split. However, journalist Jose Antonio Aviles appeared on "Viva La Vida" (via The News International) and said someone close to the Spanish sportsman assured him that "there was no infidelity on his part" before claiming both the statement and breakup were a total surprise. "Their agreement was 'you do what you want and I'll do what I want,' but to present themselves as a couple to the public," Aviles continued.
Since their joint statement, Shakira has remained fairly low-key. With that being said, she has returned to social media with a series of posts.
Shakira is living her best life on Dancing With Myself
After disappearing for a week, Shakira has made her return to social media after announcing she and her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué had parted ways. In a video upload shared to Instagram on June 7, Shakira can be seen living her best life while serving as a panelist alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy on the dance competition program "Dancing With Myself." The short clip showcased the trio on the set of the show, each performing Mexican wave dance moves in their seats. In a second video clip posted just hours later, Shakira and Koshy practiced salsa moves in front of a green screen for the same show.
While the "Don't Wait Up" singer didn't address anything related to her split from Piqué, fans welcomed back the singer with a lot of love, letting her know they've always got her back. "We will always support you & send all the love for you. Shakira, keep going don't worry about anything #WeLoveYouShakira," one user tweeted. "Let's support this faithful woman," another person shared after Shakira promoted the latest episode of "Dancing With Myself." "We'll be watching queen. We love you!" a third fan remarked.