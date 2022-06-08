Shakira Returns To Social Media After Her Split From Gerard Pique

Earlier this month, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced they had split. Despite being together for 12 years, the singing sensation and footballer never tied the knot.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the pair said in a joint statement on June 4, per Entertainment Weekly. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." Even though they never married, the longtime couple welcomed two sons, Milan and Sasha, during their partnership. As previously reported by The Mirror, rumors suggested Piqué was unfaithful to the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker prior to their split. However, journalist Jose Antonio Aviles appeared on "Viva La Vida" (via The News International) and said someone close to the Spanish sportsman assured him that "there was no infidelity on his part" before claiming both the statement and breakup were a total surprise. "Their agreement was 'you do what you want and I'll do what I want,' but to present themselves as a couple to the public," Aviles continued.

Since their joint statement, Shakira has remained fairly low-key. With that being said, she has returned to social media with a series of posts.