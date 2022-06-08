Zendaya Explains Why You Won't See Her Return To Her Music Career Anytime Soon
Between "Euphoria," "Dune," and a role in the MCU, it's safe to say that Zendaya has her hands full. That said, there's still some leftover interest from her brief music career. She sang and danced on the Disney Channel show "Shake It Up" in the early 2010s, and later released her debut album, "Zendaya," in 2013. While the album didn't make too much noise, it received good reviews and the music video for the Usher-esque lead single, "Replay," garnered over 200 million views on YouTube. Even today, tweets about it are still going viral.
It isn't uncommon for Disney Channel to market their young starlets as double threats even if they're primarily actors, but Zendaya's debut clearly showed some promise amid others who seemed forced into the role. However, almost a decade later, "Zendaya" remains her only album. She's had soundtrack songs, like on "The Greatest Showman" and Season 2 of "Euphoria," but she has yet to return to a full-fledged career as a pop star, or whatever other genre she now prefers. Unfortunately, when she was finally asked about it, she didn't seem very interested in returning to the studio.
Zendaya prefers the anonymity of acting
During Variety's "Actors on Actors" discussion with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star Andrew Garfield, Zendaya finally spilled the reason she's moved on from pursuing a full-time music career. "It's because as an actor, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like, and I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it," the "Euphoria" star shared. "In other forms and other mediums, it's all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue [from "Euphoria"], gets to take on that stuff."
Zendaya's comments about her music seem rather final, not even tacking a half-hearted "never say never" onto the end. Either way, we can probably look forward to her continuing to appear on the soundtracks of her acting credits. In March 2022, she thanked fans for the warm reception after contributing two songs to Season 2 of "Euphoria," tweeting, "I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks
Zendaya isn't the only cast member of "Euphoria" with a background in music — her co-star Dominic Fike is also a singer and songwriter. Even if #Z2 isn't happening after all, let's hope Zendaya has another song in Season 3.