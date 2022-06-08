Zendaya Explains Why You Won't See Her Return To Her Music Career Anytime Soon

During Variety's "Actors on Actors" discussion with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star Andrew Garfield, Zendaya finally spilled the reason she's moved on from pursuing a full-time music career. "It's because as an actor, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like, and I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it," the "Euphoria" star shared. "In other forms and other mediums, it's all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue [from "Euphoria"], gets to take on that stuff."

Zendaya's comments about her music seem rather final, not even tacking a half-hearted "never say never" onto the end. Either way, we can probably look forward to her continuing to appear on the soundtracks of her acting credits. In March 2022, she thanked fans for the warm reception after contributing two songs to Season 2 of "Euphoria," tweeting, "I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks

Zendaya isn't the only cast member of "Euphoria" with a background in music — her co-star Dominic Fike is also a singer and songwriter. Even if #Z2 isn't happening after all, let's hope Zendaya has another song in Season 3.