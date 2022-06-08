Justin Bieber's Disappointing Concert Announcement Sparks Health Concerns

Since Justin Bieber announced his Justice World Tour, formally known as The Changes Tour, the singer has endured an array of setbacks. On June 8, the Canadian talent took to Instagram and announced that he would be postponing his ongoing tour due to a non-COVID-related illness. "Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote (via Billboard). "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)."

Shortly after he uploaded his announcement, fans took to social media to lend their support for the Grammy-winning artist. One fan wrote: "I hope you feel better Justin it sucks being sick I hope you make it full recovery." Another tweeted, "Hope he recovers soon, sending over so much love and so many prayers for a speedy recovery." Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, even shared: "Praying for you @justinbieber Feel better soon. Mamas orders."

And even though the postponement has been a disappointment for dedicated Beliebers, this isn't the first time that the singer has been sick while on the Justice World Tour. Back in February, the "Yummy" singer tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his Las Vegas show. "Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," his team said in a statement (via People). We wish Bieber a speedy recovery.