Justin Bieber's Disappointing Concert Announcement Sparks Health Concerns
If you're a fan of pop music, then chances are you've consumed a song or an album by Justin Bieber. Since his massive debut in 2009, the Canadian singer has taken the music industry by storm with his chart-topping singles like "Peaches" and "Baby." Alongside his impressive vocal chops and unforgettable singles, Bieber has made a name for himself as a stand-out performer. Having cited music artists like Michael Jackson and R&B group Boyz II Men, the "Lonely" singer has crafted his own lane of showmanship that has become an instant hit with longtime fans. Over the last few months, Bieber has showcased his aforementioned skills on his highly anticipated "Justice" World Tour.
However, since "Justice's" initial announcement in December 2019, its accompanying tour has been riddled with setbacks. In April 2020, Bieber announced that the tour, formerly billed as The "Changes" Tour, was being postponed due to COVID-19. "In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour," the singer's management revealed (via Rolling Stone). After another postponement in 2021, the show finally began in February in San Diego. However, this was far from the last time that Bieber and his tour hit another roadblock.
Justin Bieber postpones his Justice World Tour for non-COVID related sickness
Since Justin Bieber announced his Justice World Tour, formally known as The Changes Tour, the singer has endured an array of setbacks. On June 8, the Canadian talent took to Instagram and announced that he would be postponing his ongoing tour due to a non-COVID-related illness. "Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote (via Billboard). "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)."
Shortly after he uploaded his announcement, fans took to social media to lend their support for the Grammy-winning artist. One fan wrote: "I hope you feel better Justin it sucks being sick I hope you make it full recovery." Another tweeted, "Hope he recovers soon, sending over so much love and so many prayers for a speedy recovery." Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, even shared: "Praying for you @justinbieber Feel better soon. Mamas orders."
And even though the postponement has been a disappointment for dedicated Beliebers, this isn't the first time that the singer has been sick while on the Justice World Tour. Back in February, the "Yummy" singer tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his Las Vegas show. "Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," his team said in a statement (via People). We wish Bieber a speedy recovery.