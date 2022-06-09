Kylie Minogue Brings Her Legal Feud With Kylie Jenner Back Into The Spotlight

Since the 1980s, Kylie Minogue has ruled the music industry with her genre-bending music and culture-defining moments. Over the course of 15 chart-topping albums, 19 tours, and a multitude of awards, Minogue has solidified her spot as one of pop music's legendary artists. However, in recent years, Minogue and her iconic forename have had to share the spotlight with Kylie Jenner of the KarJenner clan. Since 2015, the popular reality TV star has skyrocketed within the entertainment business due to her successful beauty company Kylie Cosmetics.

Even though the two are currently thriving as two separate Kylie entities, it wasn't always the case. Back in 2015, Jenner filed a trademark for the name "Kylie" due to future advertising opportunities (via World Intellectual Property Review). However the following year, Minogue filed a notice of opposition against the pending trademark. In the documents obtained by Page Six, the Australian singer cited the "likelihood of confusion."

Taking to Twitter at the time, Minogue seemingly referenced her case in a pointed tweet, writing: "Hello... My name is KYLIE #lightyears." After a year-long legal battle, the "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" singer won the trademark case, which resulted in Jenner's previous request being rejected by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (via Global News). But even though the two endured a legal battle, one of the Kylies has revealed that there's no bad blood.