R. Kelly Is Facing Some Serious Time In Prison

R. Kelly won't be turning back the hands of time any time soon. The disgraced musician and producer was once flying high, credited with being one of the pioneers of modern-day R&B and hip-hop. The singer, whose birth name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, proclaimed himself the "pied piper of R&B," which has a much more sinister connotation now, given his status as a convicted sex offender and child abuser. "I started calling myself the Pied Piper when I started using the flute sound in my music," he explained to GQ in 2016. "I was the Pied Piper. You know, blew a flute."

Kelly initially faced trial in 2008 for possession of child pornography, but was acquitted of all charges. The harrowing docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" was released in 2019. It laid bare the horrors of his crimes, the full extent of the harm he caused, and the dark secrets Kelly tried to hide.

Following 25 years of accusations by dozens of women and underage girls, Kelly was finally convicted for his egregious acts. In September 2021, he was found guilty of eight counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering. "No one deserves what they experienced at his hands or the threats and harassment they faced in telling the truth about what happened to them," Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, the acting Brooklyn U.S. attorney, told reporters, via The New York Times. The musician's legal team vowed to launch an appeal. However, R. Kelly is facing some serious time in prison.