Kim Zolciak Does Not Mince Words About Nene Leakes' Bravo Lawsuit
Kim Zolciak-Biermann has responded to claims made by her former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star, Nene Leakes, and she is not holding back. Zolciak-Biermann and Leakes once had a close friendship, as both women were a part of the show's original cast – which also included Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow — when it premiered in 2008. However, their relationship began to deteriorate after a series of incidents led to the reality stars ending their longtime friendship.
Leakes has since filed a lawsuit against Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen, alleging that the network supported an environment that was "racially offensive," according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. "For years, NBC, Bravo and True have fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated – if not, encouraged – racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees," the lawsuit claims.
The former "Glee" actor also named Zolciak-Biermann in the suit and alleged that her actions were rewarded by Bravo. Now, Zolciak-Biermann is firing back at Leakes and is not biting her tongue.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann says she will 'deal with' Nene Leakes eventually
Kim Zolciak-Biermann has made her intentions very clear after fellow "RHOA" alum Nene Leakes claimed she made several racially insensitive comments throughout the years that were never addressed by the network. Now, Zolciak-Biermann has reacted to Leakes' allegations, suggesting that her claims are simply "not true."
"I mean, she knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me," Zolciak-Biermann said during an appearance on "The Nightcap with Carlos King." Adding, "That's ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I'll deal with her when she's done with them."
And this isn't the first time Zolciak-Biermann has come to her own defense. Following the Season 10 reunion, and accusations of racism made by Leakes during the season, Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to apologize to her castmate and also declare her innocence. "I am so sorry for what has happened," Zolciak-Biermann wrote. She added, "I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough."