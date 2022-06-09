Kim Zolciak Does Not Mince Words About Nene Leakes' Bravo Lawsuit

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has responded to claims made by her former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star, Nene Leakes, and she is not holding back. Zolciak-Biermann and Leakes once had a close friendship, as both women were a part of the show's original cast – which also included Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow — when it premiered in 2008. However, their relationship began to deteriorate after a series of incidents led to the reality stars ending their longtime friendship.

Leakes has since filed a lawsuit against Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen, alleging that the network supported an environment that was "racially offensive," according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. "For years, NBC, Bravo and True have fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated – if not, encouraged – racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees," the lawsuit claims.

The former "Glee" actor also named Zolciak-Biermann in the suit and alleged that her actions were rewarded by Bravo. Now, Zolciak-Biermann is firing back at Leakes and is not biting her tongue.