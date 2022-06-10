Brad Lambert Counters Claims From Matt Ramos, BossLogic, And Others Published By TheWrap - Part One - Exclusive Interview

In the original article that came out, you characterized Boss as not the easiest to work with, and that he missed a couple deadlines.

Correct.

He then told TheWrap a very interesting sentiment, saying, "I live in Australia. It was the first time I had a snake this close to me." I'd love to get text, emails, correspondence from Boss and from your PR, but I want you to reflect on that sentiment, what your working relationship with him was like, what those missed deadlines consisted of. Then, we'll get into a little bit more of some details about his Warner Brothers payday.

Oh, that one's my favorite. I can't wait to talk about that one. Boss, I had followed him for a few years on social media. I loved what he was doing. My experience at Warner Brothers, managing these digital marketing campaigns, working directly with these agencies, I saw how things work on the marketing side within studios. I saw what we were doing with these agencies. I looked at his work and I was like, "There is so much opportunity for him to get commissioned work, paid work with these studios." If I'm working with a studio, and I'm going to work with an agency, and I'm going to pay them $5,000 to $10,000 for a piece of content, that's basically where the value ends because most of these agencies don't have the followings that BossLogic and Matt Ramos and all these people do.

I came in with that mindset of putting my studio hat on and saying, "This makes a ton of sense from the other side of the table," which is why I reached out to Boss and said, "Hey man, there's a lot of opportunity here for you to get home entertainment and theatrical campaigns under your belt." At the time, at least to my knowledge, he wasn't doing that at all, or he did that maybe once. There was not a consistent workflow there. There was an opportunity. When I was a manager and as an entrepreneur, I looked at the space and I looked for holes to fill it with value. Right there was a gaping hole for me to help him because I loved his work. First, I was a fan of his work.

To be able to work with a guy that I respect and admire, and I love his work, because I'm a fan of this stuff, it made sense. I chased him for months on DMs, trying to get him, like, "Hey man, let's try this. Let's figure it out, whatever." Then, we finally got to the point where we had that contract signed and we were going to give it a go. I worked my butt off for him. That was my thing. I wanted it to be successful. I wanted him to be successful. I wanted him to get the exposure and the opportunities that he deserved. He had a good size platform. I'm not saying he didn't, but what he was doing... he was essentially promoting these movies for free. I don't know about you, but he could stay doing his fan art or he could get paid for doing the same thing.

That was the opportunity there, and I immediately got him in with Universal Pictures and I helped him. He already had the exposure with the Russo brothers and a prior relationship with them. I'm not taking that away from him. I did attend a meeting with him with Joe Russo [director of "Avengers: Endgame."] We sat down, we had that collaborative conversation, and it was my job as day-to-day manager to make sure emails were being sent, calls were being done, assets were being delivered. Okay? That was my job. It was a very taxing, consuming 24 hours a day, especially with him being in Australia, and the time difference made it so hard for me to keep tabs on him and make sure that, "I'm going to have to stay up super late to talk to him," or "I'm going to have to wake up super early to talk to him." I made that work. It wasn't an easy process for me to make that work, but I did my damnedest to make it work.