How Hilary Swank Just Helped A Complete Stranger Find Her Lost Dog

Hilary Swank just carried out a very kind deed for a stranger in need. Swank has a history of loving animals, as she told The Bark in 2014 that she's "always had a special place in [her] heart for all animals, but dogs especially." In 2019, Swank opened up to Parade about her charity, Hilaroo, which was named in part to honor one of her previous pets. "It's my name and my late dog Karoo's name put together, and it brings kids who have been given up on and animals who have been abandoned together to help heal each other," Swank said of the organization.

The Hilaroo website features a photo Swank holding Karoo. The site details that Swank met her late pet while hopping over a fence as she was filming a movie in South Africa. She found Karoo near the fence, took the dog to the vet to receive care, and brought Karoo home with her at the end of the film shoot. "This dog made me think bigger and live in more joy," Swank said of the experience.

Now, the "Boys Don't Cry" star is spreading her dog-fueled joy, as the illustrious actor recently helped a fellow animal lover find their beloved lost pet.