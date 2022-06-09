Jennifer Lopez's Latest Red Carpet Appearance Has The Internet Talking
In addition to being an amazing performer, Jennifer Lopez is known for slaying a red carpet look. And like most show-stopping J-Lo ensembles, her recent red carpet appearance is just as glamorous. The actress has been a Hollywood fashionista since she emerged on the scene in the late '90s. Her iconic green silk chiffon Versace gown at the 2000 Grammy Awards, was so popular that Google had to create its image search feature specifically for browsers to see photos of the gown.
"At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J-Lo wearing that dress," former Google CEO and executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote on Project Syndicate. He adds, that as a result, "Google Image Search was born."
And Lopez's reign on the red carpet didn't end there. The "On the Floor" singer glowed in a gold Marchesa gown at the 2009 Golden Globes. She later stole the show with a poofy pink Giambattista Valli dress at the premiere of "Second Act" in 2018. However, Lopez's most recent red carpet appearance has fans in a frenzy.
Jennifer Lopez stuns in a black sheer gown
If there was any doubt that Jennifer Lopez is one of the queens of the red carpet, her recent appearance is sure to sway naysayers. At the premiere of her upcoming Netflix documentary, "Halftime," Lopez donned a black-sheer gown, equipped with black velvet panels — covering her more intimate areas. And Lopez walked the red carpet sans fiancé Ben Affleck, she was sure to rock her massive 8.5-carat diamond engagement ring.
Fans of the "Marry Me" actor also gushed over her ensemble online. "SERVING LOOKS ALWAYS," one person tweeted, alongside a collage of Lopez's famous getups. Another fan responded, "They all nice but the black dress is wooooo." And it seems like Lopez's famous friends share the sentiments of her fans, as her comment section on Instagram is filled with love from her celeb pals. "Fabulous," wrote actor Viola Davis, along with a heart emoji. Brad Goreski commented, "You look incredible! Can't wait to watch."