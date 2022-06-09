Jennifer Lopez's Latest Red Carpet Appearance Has The Internet Talking

In addition to being an amazing performer, Jennifer Lopez is known for slaying a red carpet look. And like most show-stopping J-Lo ensembles, her recent red carpet appearance is just as glamorous. The actress has been a Hollywood fashionista since she emerged on the scene in the late '90s. Her iconic green silk chiffon Versace gown at the 2000 Grammy Awards, was so popular that Google had to create its image search feature specifically for browsers to see photos of the gown.

"At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J-­Lo wearing that dress," former Google CEO and executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote on Project Syndicate. He adds, that as a result, "Google Image Search was born."

And Lopez's reign on the red carpet didn't end there. The "On the Floor" singer glowed in a gold Marchesa gown at the 2009 Golden Globes. She later stole the show with a poofy pink Giambattista Valli dress at the premiere of "Second Act" in 2018. However, Lopez's most recent red carpet appearance has fans in a frenzy.