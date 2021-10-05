Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Outfit Will Definitely Surprise You

The outfit you decide on definitely can leave an impression, as it shows what you would like to say about yourself to the world. Such is the case for Jennifer Lopez, who has had many different careers within the industry: She's a two-time Grammy nominee and a super successful singer and dancer; she starred in 100 different movies (per IMDb); modeled for fashion shows across the globe; and designed multiple fashion lines. So we just know her closet is to die for. In fact, JLo even gave fans a tour of her astronomically huge closet back in 2015. We can only imagine how much bigger her clothes collection grew as the years passed by.

According to The New York Daily News, the "Let's Get Loud" singer has someone on staff to ensure she never repeats an ensemble. It's also helpful to have a really impressive "barcode system" for your clothes, like JLo does. This system even tracks when she last wore the specific item, and includes paparazzi photos of when she rocked the fit.

With all of these choices, it surely can overwhelm one person to choose their favorite outfit — but not JLo. Her favorite outfit choice is very simple, very Bronx, and it will surely surprise you.