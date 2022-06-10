Tori Spelling's Daughter Is Practically Her Twin

Tori Spelling may have been the original "Beverly Hills 90210" party girl, but in real life, she gave up the glitz and glamor to become a mom. Spelling and Dean McDermott have five children together, and she knows a thing or two about motherhood. She told Morning Honey that she previously put a lot of pressure on herself before realizing her limits. Spelling said, "I used to think I had to be the perfect mom. I used to compare myself to other moms, and if they make that, I am going to make something even better." The actor noted, "Being the imperfect mom is a game-changer ... Shedding that layer of perfection helps you move on." She added, "The mom life is my favorite life, and I know all of the work I do is for them."

On June 9, Spelling waxed poetic about her daughter Stella McDermott, who graduated from middle school. She took to Instagram to talk about all the obstacles Stella overcame to reach her goals. The reality TV star shared that Stella faced "bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn't believe she could do it all in time to graduate." She went on to rave about her daughter's kindness and drive, and said that she believed that she could accomplish anything. Spelling added "#likemotherlikedaughter," and fans couldn't agree more.

Teenage Stella is Spelling's mini-me, and she has the looks to prove it.