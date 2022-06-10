Chris Pratt Reveals The Scary Prank Gone Wrong On The Set Of His Latest Project

Giving it his all! During a June 8 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Chris Pratt opened up about a shocking prank he pulled on the set of his latest series, "The Terminal List." While attempting to bury himself alive, things went south. "I s*** my pants — that's how committed I was," Pratt joked.

Pratt painted a scene where his character gets caught in a mudslide and consequently ends up getting buried alive. Covered in dirt and breathing through a straw, Pratt was expected to crawl out but instead decided to pretend he could not get out. "I thought it'd be funny if I just don't move for about 30 seconds," he said. This however did not pan out well as the "Jurassic World" star soon discovered that he could not move his body for real. "I could only move my right hand," Pratt told Jimmy Kimmel. "Took a minute and a half and I finally get out and I cough up dirt."

Even though Pratt takes his hijinks to the extreme, that doesn't mean the prankster hasn't been the subject of a good prank himself. A 2017 Uncrate video saw the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star get totally scared when a "Jurassic World" prop dinosaur ambushed him in a hallway when Pratt least expected it. The actor laughed off the gotcha moment, so it seems Pratt handles scary surprises well — even if he brings them on himself!