Jamie Chung Reveals The Reason She Used A Surrogate

Whatever Jamie Chung decides to tackle, she pours her heart and soul into it. The "Dexter: New Blood" Star was a student at the University of California, Riverside when she was cast on MTV's "The Real World: San Diego" in 2004, according to The Daily Beast. At the time, the San Francisco native was covering tuition by taking on two jobs, including long hours at an unpleasant local bar, but she did what she had to do.

The reality show opened doors for Chung, who was also cast the following year in the spinoff "Real World/Road Rules Challenge" — which she won. Those $30,000 did wonders for her student loans, she told the outlet in 2017. But the opportunities didn't stop the "Lovecraft Country" actor from finishing what she had started. In 2005, Chung earned a B.A. in Economics. "It was only once I graduated college that I decided to fully go for [acting]," she said. Chung has maintained this dedication to her career ever since.

Chung is just as dedicated when it comes to her personal life. She has been in a committed relationship with Bryan Greenberg since 2012, whom she married on Halloween in 2015, Martha Stewart Weddings reported. In October 2021, Chung and Greenberg welcomed twins via surrogate, he revealed on Instagram, and the reason Chung chose that route says a lot about her commitment to her work.