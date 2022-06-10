Angelina Jolie Proves Her Career Isn't Slowing Down Amid Brad Pitt Drama

Years after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce the former couple continued to be embroiled in legal disputes. The Hollywood A-listers were married in 2014 — after initially dating in the early 2000s — and shared six children during their time together, per Us Weekly. They filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalized in 2019. Afterwards, Jolie and Pitt engaged in a custody battle over their children who were still minors. In 2020, a judge ruled they could have joint custody, but the "Maleficent" star later had that judge removed from the case. "Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other ... He hates all the bad blood," a source told Us Weekly in April. Unfortunately, the "bad blood" between the pair continued.

In addition to the custody dispute, Pitt filed a lawsuit in February against his ex-wife for selling her shares of their winery Château Miraval located in France. According to documents filed by the "World War Z" actor, Jolie "sought to inflict harm on" when she sold her share of the winery and estate, per People. The winery had become a "passion" project for Pitt, and according to him the former couple had previously agreed to never sell without consulting one another. A source close to Jolie said the "Ad Astra" star filed the suit as "an extension of a false narrative," per People.

Despite the well-publicized legal issues, Jolie has managed to put her career back on the track she always envisioned.