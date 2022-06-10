Aaron Rodgers' Rumored New Girlfriend Is Setting The Record Straight About Some Strange Gossip
Aaron Rodgers' love life could be a reality show. The Green Bay quarterback, known for his rants against the "woke mob," got engaged to actor Shailene Woodley after only dating for a few months. But some saw a few red flags in Rodgers and Woodley's relationship. One red flag in the relationship was the celebrity couple's political views, which were so different they didn't even discuss the topic. An inside source told People, "They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have. They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."
Another red flag in the quarterback and the actor's romance was that both parties were in the spotlight. Woodley announced the engagement during a February 2021 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The famous couple got serious quickly, but one year later, Rodgers and Woodley called off their engagement. In April, E! News reported the Packers quarterback and "Divergent" star tried to work things out after breaking off the engagement. "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," an insider told E! News. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue, and she's done with it again."
But it appears that the QB is not done with romance, and Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend is now setting the record straight about some strange gossip!
Aaron Rogers' new girlfriend says she's not a witch
Aaron Rodgers has a rumored new girlfriend just two months after splitting from Shailene Woodley, according to SideAction. The sports gossip website reported the name of the quarterback's new love is "Blu of Earth," and that she identified as a witch. Twitter had many feelings about the quarterback's new partner. One fan quipped, "SIRI: show me a celebrity's mid-life crisis rebound chick." But Deadspin tweeted, "Aaron Rodgers' rumored new admirer is just a normal hippie, not a witch." We don't know much about the new lady love, but from her Instagram account, BluofEarth, she looks a lot like Woodley!
The New York Post reported the QB's new flame hit back at the SideAction story on June 9 via Instagram Stories by writing, "Ps... My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth," and, "I do not identify as a witch. Y'all are hilarious." According to her website, Blu is teacher and has even given her own TED Talk. Blu is the founder of Florescence.earth, which appears to be a series of courses for women, and is described on Instagram as "A Modern Mystery School for Women to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic you." Busy Blu also has a podcast, "Deja Blu Podcast", which is billed to uncover "the mysteries of unlocking the potential of the human experience."
If the rumors are true, we're wishing Rodgers and Blu the best on their new journey.