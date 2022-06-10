Aaron Rodgers' Rumored New Girlfriend Is Setting The Record Straight About Some Strange Gossip

Aaron Rodgers' love life could be a reality show. The Green Bay quarterback, known for his rants against the "woke mob," got engaged to actor Shailene Woodley after only dating for a few months. But some saw a few red flags in Rodgers and Woodley's relationship. One red flag in the relationship was the celebrity couple's political views, which were so different they didn't even discuss the topic. An inside source told People, "They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have. They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

Another red flag in the quarterback and the actor's romance was that both parties were in the spotlight. Woodley announced the engagement during a February 2021 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The famous couple got serious quickly, but one year later, Rodgers and Woodley called off their engagement. In April, E! News reported the Packers quarterback and "Divergent" star tried to work things out after breaking off the engagement. "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," an insider told E! News. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue, and she's done with it again."

But it appears that the QB is not done with romance, and Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend is now setting the record straight about some strange gossip!