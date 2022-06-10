The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Cooper Noriega
TikTok star Cooper Noriega died on June 9 at 19 years old. He was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of a mall in Los Angeles by a passerby who called the authorities, but sadly, paramedics were unable to revive him, per TMZ. The cause of death was not revealed, but reportedly an autopsy has been ordered.
The social media star posted on TikTok only hours before his death, and in hindsight, the post was unsettling. The short clip — posted June 9 — was of him lying in bed staring into the camera as music played in the background. He did not speak in the video, but wrote text over the clip. "Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af," while adding "or dis j me" in the caption.
In addition to an eerie-feeling final TikTok, Noriega last tweeted a couple days before his death. "They only care if it benefits them," he wrote on June 7. After news of his death broke, fans filled the replies with messages. "Rest easy baby. your beautiful soul will be so missed but i'm so happy you're not in pain anymore," one follower responded. The influencer's last Instagram post also caught the attention of fans.
Cooper Noriega discussed his addiction issues
On June 5, Cooper Noriega opened up in an Instagram post about his issues with substance abuse. "I've been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old," the social media star wrote. He discussed opening a rehabilitation facility that would provide a safe place for those trying to cope with addiction and mental wellness struggles. "My goal is to eventually open a rehab where people aren't traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where the staff meetings are trusted people," Noriega wrote. In the caption, he mentioned creating a Discord to assist those looking for guidance on mental health help.
Once it was revealed that the teenage TikTok star had passed, friends and fellow content creators took to the comment section. "Rest in peace man I still have a stop for you on my couch. Ima build this rehab in your honor," digital creator Taylor Caniff wrote. "Intentions were so pure...rest easy coop. the change you wanted is gonna come," popular Instagrammer Malik Earnest replied.
Noriega famously dated fellow TikTok star Sabrina Quesada, but the two had broken up not long before the 19-year-old's death. Quesada announced their split on April 21 on her Instagram Stories. "Neither of us did anything, so please don't make any assumptions," she said (via In The Know), while adding that they were still on good terms. "I will love him forever, and he will always be my best friend," Quesada wrote.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).