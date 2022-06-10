The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Cooper Noriega

TikTok star Cooper Noriega died on June 9 at 19 years old. He was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of a mall in Los Angeles by a passerby who called the authorities, but sadly, paramedics were unable to revive him, per TMZ. The cause of death was not revealed, but reportedly an autopsy has been ordered.

The social media star posted on TikTok only hours before his death, and in hindsight, the post was unsettling. The short clip — posted June 9 — was of him lying in bed staring into the camera as music played in the background. He did not speak in the video, but wrote text over the clip. "Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af," while adding "or dis j me" in the caption.

In addition to an eerie-feeling final TikTok, Noriega last tweeted a couple days before his death. "They only care if it benefits them," he wrote on June 7. After news of his death broke, fans filled the replies with messages. "Rest easy baby. your beautiful soul will be so missed but i'm so happy you're not in pain anymore," one follower responded. The influencer's last Instagram post also caught the attention of fans.