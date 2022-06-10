Machine Gun Kelly's Strange New Accessory Has People Asking About Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly knows how to make a statement with his accessories, and the message he often conveys is that he's an artist who likes to walk on the wild side.

Kelly has become a real trendsetter with his punk-goth jewelry picks, which can be edgy, whimsical, and a bit macabre. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, he encrusted his face with tiny pearls and rocked a knuckle duster that made it look like he was grasping the fingers of a silver-dipped Thing from "The Addams Family." According to Who Wore What Jewels, the slightly creepy name of the CHRISHABANA piece was "You're Never Alone." He's also a fan of intricate lip jewelry, like the Dolce & Gabbana lip ring he rocked at the Super Bowl LVI: Bud Light Music Fest, per HollywoodLife. It featured a DG charm and a large gemstone that dangled below his chin.

But some of Kelly's most attention-grabbing accessory choices have been inspired by his relationship with Megan Fox. The singer and his fiancee made sure that they remained side-by-side at a launch event for Kelly's UN/DN LAQR nail polish line by rocking chains that linked their pierced pinky nails together, per Insider. And let's not forget the barbed engagement ring that Kelly presented Fox with. "The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," Kelly told Vogue. He also stepped out wearing an earring that looked like it was capable of inflicting pain.