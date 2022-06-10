Justin Bieber Reveals The Serious Health Issue Preventing Him From Performing

Justin Bieber is now opening up about the mysterious illness that led to him postponing his Justice World Tour right at the last minute. In early June, the singer alerted fans that he was going to be pausing shows for now because of his sickness in an Instagram Story, but without giving out many details.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," Bieber wrote in the post (via Billboard). "To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better."

According to Billboard, this is actually the third consecutive time that Bieber has canceled this tour. Originally, the tour was supposed to happen in 2020 but had to be pushed back twice because of COVID-19. Bieber obviously wasn't the only performer forced to cancel shows during the pandemic, but it's still understandable for fans who have been waiting two years to see him to get frustrated, or at least want some answers.