Matt James Unleashes His True Feelings About Being On The Bachelor

Former "The Bachelor" star Matt James has sounded off about his experience on the popular ABC dating show, claiming it could have destroyed his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, James suggested that the only reason his union with Kirkconnell has lasted is because the couple moves at their "own pace."

"My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus. Rachael and I have moved on. We're one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong," he told the publication. "We're not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle." James also criticized the show for not providing any "framework" for fans to get a deeper understanding of his background. He called the experience "very frustrating to watch."

This isn't the first time the former reality star has slammed the show. At the height of Kirkconnell's racism scandal — which occurred as James' season of "The Bachelor" was airing on ABC — James called the entire experience "devastating and heartbreaking" (via Us Weekly). He also took a jab at host Chris Harrison for his "failure" to understand the importance of racial sensitivity.