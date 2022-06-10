Matt James Unleashes His True Feelings About Being On The Bachelor
Matt James is opening up about his experience on "The Bachelor," and he is not mincing words. James was originally slated to appear on the popular ABC franchise as a contestant on Season 16 of "The Bachelorette" in 2020 but never made it to the show, as production on the series was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic the same year, per The Sun. The following year James made history when he was cast as the first-ever Black bachelor for the 26th season of "The Bachelor."
James would ultimately gift his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell, choosing, however, not to propose in the final episode as the pair did not want to rush into a marriage. And after separating following Kirkconnell's racism controversy, the pair chose to rekindle their relationship, and have been an item ever since. Now James is speaking out about his overall experience on "The Bachelor" and is not holding back when it comes to his feelings.
Matt James says his relationship was made into a 'circus'
Former "The Bachelor" star Matt James has sounded off about his experience on the popular ABC dating show, claiming it could have destroyed his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, James suggested that the only reason his union with Kirkconnell has lasted is because the couple moves at their "own pace."
"My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus. Rachael and I have moved on. We're one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong," he told the publication. "We're not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle." James also criticized the show for not providing any "framework" for fans to get a deeper understanding of his background. He called the experience "very frustrating to watch."
This isn't the first time the former reality star has slammed the show. At the height of Kirkconnell's racism scandal — which occurred as James' season of "The Bachelor" was airing on ABC — James called the entire experience "devastating and heartbreaking" (via Us Weekly). He also took a jab at host Chris Harrison for his "failure" to understand the importance of racial sensitivity.