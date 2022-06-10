Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Gets Tongues Wagging With Her Pre-Wedding Body Transformation

Taking to Instagram on June 10, Madison LeCroy shared a picture of herself, and from what we can see, the reality star is ready for her big day. LeCroy stunned in athletic-wear that showed off her toned tummy and legs. "Between hitting the gym hard and keeping up with my #emsculptneo sessions, I'm ab-solutely sure my wedding dress is going to fit just right!" LeCroy gushed.

According to JL Plastic Surgery, EMSCULPT NEO, which LeCroy mentioned in her post, is a non-invasive body contouring treatment carried out in a series of 30-minute sessions. This, apparently, is what makes LeCroy's abs look a little tighter. And, of course, given the transformation that has happened with the reality star, fans had quite a lot to say. "Omg you look incredible! Always inspiring & bettering yourself!," one fan commented. A second fan wrote, "Love this, short girl qween, so few celebs have a body type I can relate to, you are killing it," while a third person gushed, "Holy cow!!! @madison.lecroy your Abs are on point!!"

These rave responses are, however, a far cry from how fans reacted to LeCroy's new look after undergoing a full mommy makeover last year. "She was so cute and pretty before," one Twitter user wrote, while another called the "Southern Charm" star out for looking "like every other blonde reality star." Well, what can we say — you win some, you lose some!