Matthew Morrison's So You Think You Can Dance Replacement Was Just Revealed

Back in the mid-to-late 2000s, summers were filled with blockbuster films, longer days, and the competition series "So You Think You Can Dance." Premiering in 2005, the program introduced viewers to an array of dancers that specialized in various genres, including lyrical, jazz, hip-hop, ballroom, and contemporary. However, after 16 seasons, the beloved show came to a halt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we've set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time," Fox told Entertainment Weekly.

After being off the air for nearly two years, the beloved series made its grand return on May 18 with a new look and judges' panel, which included SYTYCD alum tWitch, "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa, and "Glee" star Matthew Morrison. However, one week after its highly anticipated premiere, Morrison announced his abrupt departure for allegedly breaking "competition production protocol." "Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honor for me," Morrison said in a statement to People on May 27. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

Fox has remained mum on the topic of Morrison's replacement — until now.