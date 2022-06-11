Diddy Finally Confirms The Relationship News Fans Suspected
Hip-hop mogul Diddy has been linked to some of the industry's finest women over the years. From the '90s up until the 2007, the rapper was in an on-and-off relationship with model-actor Kim Porter, per Capital Xtra. Together, the pair welcomed three children: son Christian Combs, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs.
Following the end of his relationship with Porter, Diddy moved on with singer Cassie. Though it was not until 2012 that Cassie and Diddy publicly debuted their relationship, they were first rumoured to be together in 2007, per Billboard. However, after years of breaking up and making up, Diddy and Cassie finally broke up in October 2018, as reported by Us Weekly.
Since the end of his relationship with Cassie, Diddy has been linked to multiple women, but none quite as serious as he was with the singer and Porter. Now, Diddy is finally putting all rumors to rest and letting us in on some rather interesting relationship news.
Diddy set the record straight on his relationship status
During an appearance on "Caresha Please," Yung Miami's new podcast show on Revolt TV, Diddy finally confirmed what his love life looks like these days. "I'm single," he said. "But I'm dating, I'm just taking my time with life."
Miami, however, took her questions a step further, asking Diddy to confirm his relationship with her. Yep, it's just what everyone suspected all along! "We're dating," the Bad Boy Records mogul admitted. "We go have dates, we're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times." Diddy also shared some of his favorite things about Miami, whom he described as authentic. "You're like one of the realest people I've ever met and you're authentically yourself," he revealed. "You're a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."
Diddy's latest admission comes after months of PDA, which led fans to question whether or not they were dating. They have, however, never put a name to the relationship between them. When asked during a December 2021 interview with "The WGCI Morning Show," Miami insisted that she and the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper were not an item. While this put the rumors to rest temporarily, it didn't last long. In April, when Diddy was spotted dancing to music from the City Girls, the rumors started swirling again. Well, we no longer have to guess — Diddy and Yung Miami are officially a thing!