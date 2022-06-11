Diddy Finally Confirms The Relationship News Fans Suspected

Hip-hop mogul Diddy has been linked to some of the industry's finest women over the years. From the '90s up until the 2007, the rapper was in an on-and-off relationship with model-actor Kim Porter, per Capital Xtra. Together, the pair welcomed three children: son Christian Combs, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs.

Following the end of his relationship with Porter, Diddy moved on with singer Cassie. Though it was not until 2012 that Cassie and Diddy publicly debuted their relationship, they were first rumoured to be together in 2007, per Billboard. However, after years of breaking up and making up, Diddy and Cassie finally broke up in October 2018, as reported by Us Weekly.

Since the end of his relationship with Cassie, Diddy has been linked to multiple women, but none quite as serious as he was with the singer and Porter. Now, Diddy is finally putting all rumors to rest and letting us in on some rather interesting relationship news.