Two Real Housewives Are Neck And Neck For Who Fans Think Should Be Fired
Fans of "The Real Housewives" have voted on which cast members they think should be axed from the popular franchise, and their top choices may be surprising to some. The franchise, which began with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2006, has been a part of Bravo's lineup for more than 15 years. The network has since produced several spinoff series, with shows based in Beverly Hills, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, Potomac, Salt Lake City, Dallas, and D.C. — and the newly launched "The Real Housewives of Dubai," based in India.
The women of "The Real Housewives" are known to provide more than a little drama. Throughout the years, fans have witnessed everything from table flipping to wig-pulling — and, of course, a bit of shade in between. Now, fans of the drama-filled reality shows are speaking out and have made it known which "Real Housewives" star they think should be fired from the franchise.
Fans want Jen Shah fired
We surveyed 574 Nicki Swift readers and asked them which star from "The Real Housewives" franchise they think should be fired from the show, and Jen Shah was the unfortunate winner of the poll. A whopping 145 fans (25.26%) voted for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star to get booted from the show. Shah has had her fair share of trouble outside of the show, as she's currently facing charges for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Coming in at a very close second, with 138 votes (24.04%), is "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" lead Teresa Giudice. Giudice has been part of the New Jersey-based spinoff since its inception and is arguably one of the most popular stars of the franchise. Luann de Lesseps secured the unlikely third spot, nabbing 111 votes (19.34%), followed by "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, with 95 votes (16.55%). And lastly, fans were seemingly less willing to part ways with Ramona Singer, who got only 85 votes (14.81%).