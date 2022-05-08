Survey Reveals Fans' Favorite RHONJ Housewife And It's Not Even Close

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has followed the lives and dynamics of the same cast for four seasons straight. However, one of those cast members has been around slightly longer than the rest, and based on a Nicki Swift survey, it seems that when it comes to "RHONJ" fans, a constant presence is key!

Since early 2021, cast changes have been the order of the day in the Real Housewives universe. From shocking shakeups in "Real Housewives of Orange County," to the surprising news of a "Real Housewives of New York" reboot, Bravo has made a point of switching it up. However, "RHONJ" is almost revered for keeping the same cast several seasons in a row, and it certainly seems to work for viewers! According to TV Deets, the show's eleventh season had an average of more than 1 million live viewers per episode, and season twelve's finale episode saw over 1.1 million people tune in.

Given the continued success of "RHONJ," it's pretty clear that having a consistent cast has had a positive impact on ratings. Even with a seemingly tenured cast, some housewives are more tenured than others. As a new survey shows, after more than a decade since from her first appearance on the show, one cast member continues to come out tops with fans.