The RHONY Reboot News Had Luann De Lesseps Just As Surprised As Everyone Else

Luann de Lesseps has a bone to pick with Andy Cohen. The 56-year-old author and "Real Housewives" mainstay told Us Weekly on March 31 that she was caught off guard by "The Real Housewives of New York" reboot announcement. "I found out literally almost at the same time as [fans] did," Luann said, noting that she had scheduled a call with Cohen moments after the news "broke."

Upon learning that the show would be split into two, Luann said she "did not see that coming." But she's excited about the changes because it would mean an improved experience for every cast member. "I'm thrilled about them bringing back the OG cast because you can't fit a square peg into a round hole," she said, adding, "...Because sometimes you bring new girls on and they don't really fit in into your group, and I think it feels awkward." Luann added that she'd be "totally on board" to return to the spin-off if she was asked, saying it'll be "a lot of fun to be back with all our old friends."

As for who Luann wants back on the spinoff, she previously told Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that Kelly Bensimon and Jill Zarin would be good choices. Kelly appeared on the show for five seasons between 2009 to 2015, per IMDb, while Jill was fired from the show in 2012. Guess we'll have to wait and see if Cohen will take her requests into consideration.