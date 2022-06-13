How Paris And Prince Jackson Just Showed Support For Their Late Father
Surrounded by fame by default, Michael Jackson's children haven't shied away from honoring their father's legacy as they build their own careers.
During an appearance on supermodel Naomi Campbell's YouTube series "No Filter" in 2021, Paris Jackson opened up about her upbringing behind the scenes. "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places," she explained, adding, "Growing up, it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books." Since following in Michael's footsteps and pursuing a solo music career, Paris has taken on an indie-folk sound, which is quite the opposite of the music Michael made. However, she did inform The Evening Standard that his work will "always" have some sort of influence on her own.
In his 2017 televised interview on "This Morning" in the U.K., Prince Jackson described Michael as "the greatest parent," insisting that MJ was the family's "rock" and their "foundation." After his dad founded the Heal The World Foundation in 1992, Prince was inspired to create his own charity, The Heal Los Angeles Foundation. Prince and Paris' younger brother, Blanket Jackson, has also been inspired by his father's philanthropy, discussing climate change on "Good Morning Britain" in 2021.
Prince and Paris shared even more love towards their father at the 2022 Tony Awards.
MJ: The Musical won big
At this year's Tony Awards on June 12, Prince and Paris Jackson took to the stage to honor their late father, music icon Michael Jackson. As the New York Post reported, the duo introduced a performance by the cast of "MJ: The Musical," a Broadway show that documents their father's life during his "Dangerous" tour in the 1990s, and gave a short but sweet speech.
"A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever," Prince said, adding, "And who are we to disagree?" He continued to explain that a lesser-known fact about his dad is that he was a big fan of musicals on both the stage and in films. "That's why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night's first nominee for best musical, 'MJ,' which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father's process," he added.
That night, "MJ: The Musical" won big. Out of their eight nominations, they took home a trophy in four of the categories, including best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical and best choreography, according to The Guardian.