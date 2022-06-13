How Paris And Prince Jackson Just Showed Support For Their Late Father

Surrounded by fame by default, Michael Jackson's children haven't shied away from honoring their father's legacy as they build their own careers.

During an appearance on supermodel Naomi Campbell's YouTube series "No Filter" in 2021, Paris Jackson opened up about her upbringing behind the scenes. "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places," she explained, adding, "Growing up, it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books." Since following in Michael's footsteps and pursuing a solo music career, Paris has taken on an indie-folk sound, which is quite the opposite of the music Michael made. However, she did inform The Evening Standard that his work will "always" have some sort of influence on her own.

In his 2017 televised interview on "This Morning" in the U.K., Prince Jackson described Michael as "the greatest parent," insisting that MJ was the family's "rock" and their "foundation." After his dad founded the Heal The World Foundation in 1992, Prince was inspired to create his own charity, The Heal Los Angeles Foundation. Prince and Paris' younger brother, Blanket Jackson, has also been inspired by his father's philanthropy, discussing climate change on "Good Morning Britain" in 2021.

Prince and Paris shared even more love towards their father at the 2022 Tony Awards.