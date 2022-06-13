How An Australian Newspaper Forced Rebel Wilson To Come Out
"Pitch Perfect" alum Rebel Wilson first went Insta–official with then-boyfriend Jacob Busch in September 2020, posting a picture of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. Sadly, love with the Anheuser-Busch heir wasn't meant to last. Four months later, Wilson and Busch split, with Wilson using the #single-girl-heading-to-Super–Bowl hashtag in a February Instagram post. Fast forward a few months and the actor was ready to begin dating again, as she told "Extra." "It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup," Wilson said. "You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking."
In the time since, Wilson experimented by dating lots of different people, per Betches' "U Up?" podcast. "I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, 'Oh no,'" she said in May. The Australia native added that she "deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn't like." And, as they say, sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince! Except, in Wilson's case that "prince" turned out to be a "princess," as the "Hustlers" star surprised fans by coming out via an Instagram post in June.
Rebel Wilson wanted to share her sexuality news on her own terms
Rebel Wilson became the newest member of the LGBTQIA+ family when she candidly revealed her new girlfriend on Instagram. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote alongside a pic of herself with Ramona Agruma. Though it's unclear how long Wilson has been dating the jewelry/clothing designer, TMZ spotted them together at the Super Bowl in February. The outlet also reported that the couple later jetted off to Cabo for Wilson's birthday.
But, as happy as Wilson looks on social media, she might not have been ready to spill the beans to fans just yet. On Twitter, she hinted that she was pushed into publicly sharing the news, writing that "it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace." A since-deleted piece in the Sydney Morning Herald confirmed that they gave Wilson a deadline to respond to their inquiries about her relationship with a woman, leading the actor to take to Instagram with the news. To date, journalist Andrew Hornery has opened up about the mistakes he made in handling the situation. "It is not the Herald's business to 'out' people and that is not what we set out to do," he explained, expressing regret for (unintentionally) causing Wilson any emotional distress. Moving forward, he plans to "take into consideration the extra layer of complexities people face when it comes to their sexuality."