How An Australian Newspaper Forced Rebel Wilson To Come Out

"Pitch Perfect" alum Rebel Wilson first went Insta–official with then-boyfriend Jacob Busch in September 2020, posting a picture of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. Sadly, love with the Anheuser-Busch heir wasn't meant to last. Four months later, Wilson and Busch split, with Wilson using the #single-girl-heading-to-Super–Bowl hashtag in a February Instagram post. Fast forward a few months and the actor was ready to begin dating again, as she told "Extra." "It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup," Wilson said. "You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking."

In the time since, Wilson experimented by dating lots of different people, per Betches' "U Up?" podcast. "I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, 'Oh no,'" she said in May. The Australia native added that she "deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn't like." And, as they say, sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince! Except, in Wilson's case that "prince" turned out to be a "princess," as the "Hustlers" star surprised fans by coming out via an Instagram post in June.