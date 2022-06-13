Lisa Marie Presley Does Not Mince Words About Austin Butler's Portrayal Of Her Father

Making a good biopic can be tricky business. It's often difficult to find the right actor to portray whatever legendary figure the film is about, not to mention the challenge of doing justice to the many events of the person's life. That has never stopped producers and directors from trying, though. Just last year, films about Aretha Franklin, Richard Williams, and Lady Diana all received wide release.

In 2022, we're set to see films about Whitney Houston, Marilyn Monroe, and perhaps the most anticipated biopic of the year, "Elvis," per Stylist. Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" (in theaters June 24) isn't the first movie featuring the king of rock 'n' roll — Presley appeared in dozens of films during his long career — but it may be the most exciting. Luhrmann, best known for his highly stylized adaptations of "Romeo and Juliet" and "The Great Gatsby," decided to take on the monumental task of doing justice to Presley with just as much gusto, per The New York Times. "Elvis" will explore the artist's (played by Austin Butler) life following his rise to fame in the 1950s, with special attention paid to his complicated relationship with his manager (played by Tom Hanks).

Although he died more than 40 years ago, Presley still has fans all over the world who are definitely going to have high standards when it comes to yet another film adaptation about his life. The toughest critic of all will be his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.