Priscilla Presley Officially Sounds Off On The New Elvis Biopic

Priscilla Presley has something to say about Austin Butler's performance in Baz Luhrmann's much-awaited "Elvis" film.

In case you missed it, the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor managed to snag the highly coveted Elvis Presley role in the biopic musical. Per Entertainment Weekly, he beat out bigger names who had far more experience starring in big-ticket films, including Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, and Harry Styles, who already has a musical background. According to Butler himself, what ultimately drew him to the role was getting the chance to explore a larger-than-life character. "He's such an icon and held to superhuman status," Butler said at a press conference for the movie, per People. "To get to explore that for years and learn why he was the way that he was, it was such a joy that I could do that for the rest of my life probably."

Butler was so committed to the role that he ended up using his own singing voice in the movie, instead of simply relying on a ghost singer. "[It's] huge shoes to fill," he said of his vocals. "I think when I began the process of this, I set out to get my voice to sound identical to his. I held that for a long time and what that does is it also instills fear, that I'm not going to achieve that or whatever. That got the fire inside of me burning to work and work and work." Fortunately, all his efforts paid off, as the former Mrs. Presley herself gave him and the film her stamp of approval.