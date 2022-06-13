Demi Lovato Reveals The Major Detail That Makes Their New Album Different From Their Last

While Demi Lovato publicly shared how they were "California sober" during the making of their album "Dancing with the Devil," they took a different approach this time around. Appearing on "The Tonight Show," Lovato explained how in order to make the best album possible, they abstained from drugs and alcohol. "The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can't say that about my last album, but this one, I'm really, really proud about," they said.

Lovato teased a change was ahead on Instagram when they posted a picture in January captioned, "A funeral for my pop music." Clearly, a new musical era was coming, and indeed, "Skin of My Teeth" features a punk sound that fans haven't heard from Lovato in a while. "It's definitely a change of pace for me but I'm also going back to my roots because that's what I started singing when I released my first album and my second album," Lovato told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived but it got harder to breathe," the star sings on the track, showcasing some of their most vulnerable lyrics yet. In a statement (via Variety), they told fans, "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).