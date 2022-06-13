The Real Reason Fans Are Worried About Angela Lansbury

The 75th Annual Tony Awards took place on June 12, 2022, and the list of groundbreaking wins is impressive. Perhaps the biggest winner of the night was Jennifer Hudson, who finally became an EGOT (that's someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) for "A Strange Loop," which she co-produced, per CNN. There were many other noteworthy wins too, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who won for his role in "Take Me Out" and Patti LuPone, who added another Tony to her collection for the revival of "Company," per the New York Times. While the awards are a celebration of everyone in the theater, the 2022 ceremony paid special homage to theater luminary Angela Lansbury.

You may know her for her long-running show "Murder she Wrote," but Lansbury made her career as a stage actress, long before she was solving crime in Cabot Cove. To date, she has won a whopping six Tony Awards for her roles in various productions, including "Sweeney Todd" and the Noel Coward ghost comedy "Blithe Spirit," per People. Her latest win, a highly-coveted Life Time Achievement award, was given out at Sunday night's ceremony.

The awards were announced by co-star Len Cariou and accompanied by a special performance from New York City Gay Men's Chorus, per New York Times. Lansbury was notably absent from the ceremony though, and that's causing some serious concern among her many fans.