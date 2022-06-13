How Jennifer Hudson Became An EGOT Winner

She'll never have to share the spotlight again. Jennifer Hudson has finally earned the entertainment industry's four major awards — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, collectively known as the EGOT. Only 17 entertainers have won all four, placing her in coveted company alongside legends like Audrey Hepburn and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The achievement is a far cry from Hudson's humble beginnings, where she sang as one of the Muses from "Hercules" on a Disney cruise before auditioning for "American Idol." When Hudson first auditioned for the show in 2004, judge Randy Jackson asked her, "We're gonna expect something better than a cruise ship performance, right?"...Little did he know.

While Hudson didn't win the season of "American Idol," only coming in at seventh place, with Fantasia Barrino winning the title, she's had one of the best careers out of any "Idol" alum. Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood may have done better on the charts, but nobody has been able to diversify their talents quite like Hudson. She starred in the film "Dreamgirls" shortly after her "American Idol" exit, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and, perhaps even more impressively, outshining Beyoncé. The Oscar win for "Dreamgirls" launched Hudson's EGOT journey, following it up with a self-titled R&B album, and eventually setting her sights on the stage. Rather than a Disney cruise, this time Hudson was headed to Broadway.