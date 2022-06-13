The Tragic Death Of Magnolia And Seinfeld Star Philip Baker Hall

Veteran film and television actor Philip Baker Hall died on June 12 at age 90. The news was initially confirmed by Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer, who was a friend of Hall's. "My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I've ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night," Farmer tweeted on June 13. The cause of Hall's death was not revealed at the time, but the actor revealed during a 2017 interview that he suffered from emphysema after years of smoking, per the New York Post.

Fans went online to mourn the loss of Hall, whose expansive IMDb credits included appearances in notable films such as "Magnolia," "Boogie Nights," and "Secret Honor," in which he played President Richard Nixon. "RIP Philip Baker Hall what a career. The Floyd/Jack scene in Boogie Nights and the Sidney/Serrano stuff in Midnight Run are my personal favs," sports analyst Bill Simmons tweeted after the news broke. "Philip baker hall was one of those actors who would show up for just a scene or two in one of the best movies you've ever seen and really make an impression," a fan wrote about the late actor.

In addition to his film work, Hall made an impact on the small screen as well. Multiple fans mentioned how much they adored his work as overly zealous library investigator Lt. Joe Bookman on "Seinfeld." Besides his acting roles, Hall also played a pivotal part in a famous director's career.