Andy Cohen Apologized To Kandi Burruss' Daughter For Asking A Sensitive Question

According to Page Six, Kandi Burruss said that Andy Cohen crossed a line that he knew better not to cross. Apparently, Burruss was none too pleased when Cohen asked her teenage daughter Riley about her relationship with her estranged father, Russell Spencer, during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." The topic caught the young teen off-guard, as she didn't expect the interview to get that personal. Burruss said that, while keeping it "real" is part of her job as a "Real Housewife," she didn't believe it was right for Cohen to ask Riley such a sensitive question about her dad. She told E! News, "A lot of people just don't understand that's a sensitive subject for her ... but sometimes if you don't give a person a heads up."

Thankfully, Cohen did apologize to Burruss for going somewhere that he shouldn't have gone. She said, "He just wanted to apologize and say that he in no way wanted to hurt us or anything like that. And I know it wasn't his intention to make Riley feel bad or anything like that." Burruss also added that, while she and Cohen have had their differences in the past, they've moved on from this incident. She added, "He's said things that rubbed me the wrong way at times, but we're always able to come back on the same page." Until the next episode, right?