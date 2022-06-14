Andy Cohen Apologized To Kandi Burruss' Daughter For Asking A Sensitive Question
Andy Cohen isn't afraid to ask the stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise the tough questions. From "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne's legal mess, to all the drama that often surrounds Teresa Giudice and the rest of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" gals, Cohen has often dug in on "Watch What Happens Live" or his reunion shows. If that weren't enough, Cohen's shady side has often been revealed as he's had spats with people like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes. The reality star didn't appreciate Cohen poking fun at her for wearing the same red dress for two different events. In December 2019, Leakes cryptically wrote in an Instagram post, "It's enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us," suggesting that their behind-the-scenes feud was more than she could handle at the time.
Well, it seems like another "RHOA" star is going after Cohen now, too: Kandi Burruss. The multi-talented singer-songwriter had no time for Cohen and his questions, especially after he crossed the line with her daughter by asking her this.
Kandi Burruss' beef with Andy Cohen
According to Page Six, Kandi Burruss said that Andy Cohen crossed a line that he knew better not to cross. Apparently, Burruss was none too pleased when Cohen asked her teenage daughter Riley about her relationship with her estranged father, Russell Spencer, during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." The topic caught the young teen off-guard, as she didn't expect the interview to get that personal. Burruss said that, while keeping it "real" is part of her job as a "Real Housewife," she didn't believe it was right for Cohen to ask Riley such a sensitive question about her dad. She told E! News, "A lot of people just don't understand that's a sensitive subject for her ... but sometimes if you don't give a person a heads up."
Thankfully, Cohen did apologize to Burruss for going somewhere that he shouldn't have gone. She said, "He just wanted to apologize and say that he in no way wanted to hurt us or anything like that. And I know it wasn't his intention to make Riley feel bad or anything like that." Burruss also added that, while she and Cohen have had their differences in the past, they've moved on from this incident. She added, "He's said things that rubbed me the wrong way at times, but we're always able to come back on the same page." Until the next episode, right?