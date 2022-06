Andy Cohen Apologized To Kandi Burruss' Daughter For Asking A Sensitive Question

Andy Cohen isn't afraid to ask the stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise the tough questions. From "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne's legal mess, to all the drama that often surrounds Teresa Giudice and the rest of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" gals, Cohen has often dug in on "Watch What Happens Live" or his reunion shows. If that weren't enough, Cohen's shady side has often been revealed as he's had spats with people like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes. The reality star didn't appreciate Cohen poking fun at her for wearing the same red dress for two different events. In December 2019, Leakes cryptically wrote in an Instagram post, "It's enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us," suggesting that their behind-the-scenes feud was more than she could handle at the time.

Well, it seems like another "RHOA" star is going after Cohen now, too: Kandi Burruss. The multi-talented singer-songwriter had no time for Cohen and his questions, especially after he crossed the line with her daughter by asking her this.