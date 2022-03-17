Kandi Burruss Makes Serious Claim About NeNe Leakes

Having been working since she was a teenager, Kandi Burrus knows what it's like to succeed in a cutthroat industry. She rose to fame as one of the members of the girl group Xscape, but is now probably better known as being one of the main cast members of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

On the show, Kandi has established herself as one of the most outspoken housewives, frequently calling things out as she sees them, even at the expense of her friendships. Per Us Weekly, Kandi fell out with Phaedra Parks during Season 8 of the show when Phaedra accused Kandi of not taking her side as she filed for divorce from Apollo Nida. Their friendship ended the following season after Phaedra claimed Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug costar Porsha Williams so they could have sex together (Kandi vehemently denied the allegation). However, Phaedra was not the only one who had problems with Kandi.

NeNe Leakes, who was on "RHOA" from 2008 to 2020, also has had her fair share of drama with Kandi. And while some fans think their feud was created for the cameras, Kandi has claimed in a recent interview that NeNe actually did something even worse to her, which spelled the end of their friendship.