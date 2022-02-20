Kandi & The Gang Release Date, Cast, And More Information

What do you get if you mix "Kitchen Nightmares" together with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"? The answer: NBC's upcoming "Housewives" spinoff, "Kandi & The Gang"! Longtime Atlanta Housewife, Kandi Burruss, has always put a lot onto her own plate. She's a reality star, actor, singer, businesswoman, and now she is adding restauranteur to this impressive list.

This new NBC show is going to follow Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker's restaurant called Old Lady Gang. The couple opened the spot back in 2016 because they were inspired by the cuisine of their families. And the food must be delicious because the Old Lady Gang is the talk of the town in Atlanta. According to the Old Lady Gang website, the restaurant won the OpenTable 2018 Diners' Choice Award and was placed on the Taste of Soul Atlanta 25 Best Soul Food Restaurants List.

Since their food is so great, will the drama the "Kandi & The Gang" show going to serve up be just as good? Well, NBC released a teaser trailer, and it seems that the show will feature heated work parties, juicy drama, and most importantly, good ol' Southern comfort food. What else is in store for "Kandi & The Gang"? We've got details about who else is going to be in the show besides Kandi herself, and when it's officially dropping.