Lizzo Finds Herself In Hot Water Over Lyrics In Her Latest Single

Ever since her breakthrough singles "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts," Lizzo has been living the high life as a chart-topping artist. As noted by Vox, the singer became the artist with the most nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, racking up eight nominations. On the night, Lizzo won big, taking home three golden trophies.

Kicking off a new era, the "Rumors" hitmaker treated fans to "About Damn Time" in April, which will serve as the lead single for her upcoming album, "Special." Proving to be another smash, the song has peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Hot 100, as of this writing. "'ABOUT DAMN TIME' IS MY HIGHEST GLOBAL @spotify SONG *EVER,*" Lizzo announced on Instagram, adding, "REALLY SPEAKING THE SONG OF THE SUMMER INTO EXISTENCE." Due for a July 15 release, Lizzo revealed on SiriusXM that she penned around 200 tracks over the past three years for the new album. "I'm really excited and proud of the body of work I've created," she said. "I wanted to make a body of work, I didn't just wanna make a bunch of singles or a bunch of random songs that I thought was the coolest [...] I just wanna only make classics."

Since "About Damn Time," Lizzo has teased the album with another song titled "Grrrls." While the award-winning star can do no wrong in many people's eyes, she unexpectedly rubbed a lot of people the wrong way after using a slur in the lyrics.