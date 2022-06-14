Two Hot Takes' Morgan Absher Dishes About Her Podcast, Mental Health, Wild Reddit Stories, And More - Exclusive Interview

Hindsight is 20/20. Many of us who left school at that time, we were rudderless. There are so many forces out of our own control, and it completely threw a whole generation of graduates for a loop.

[I] completely agree. If you went through your junior [or] senior year of college through COVID, I feel like it's stolen from us. It has stolen time in a sense, and so much of our lives. It's really sad, but I hope other people ... The podcast was this therapeutic way of dealing with all of that and easing myself out of a deep dark hole of depression, so I hope other people have found their COVID muse or hobby — whatever has helped them.

What are you hoping listeners will take away from the podcast in terms of self-love or mental health?

There's so much. There's so many issues. Mental health is the big umbrella, and then you can dive down into anxiety, depression, body issues, eating disorders, things like that. I really want to emphasize [that] therapy is okay. It's okay to reach out for help. Everyone should reach out for help. We all need therapy, in general, and I truly believe there's some people that are on the opposite side from me and they're like, "We're so sensitive. Not everyone needs therapy." I'm like, "Does every car need an oil change? Does your clicker run out of batteries eventually?"

Yes. We all need therapy. You might not be the worst, but you definitely could benefit from a couple more positive coping skills. I'm a believer that everyone should have therapy. Everyone could benefit from it.

For many young people — Gen Z, Millennials — who are therapy friendly with not only going, but also openly speaking about it ... It's weird to go through things and then acknowledge it after the fact, but it's something that our generations are slowly starting to chip away at with that taboo surrounding therapy, mental health, and being open about those conversations in general.

I completely agree. Even looking at my mom's generation — something we went through in high school was really traumatic for me, but for her, it was just another Wednesday. We still battle, and it came to a head last summer where I was like, "That whole situation still sticks with me."

That's so formative.

Yes. It really shaped me, and she was like, "Well, I was doing my best as a parent, and that's all I knew as a parent. I was going off what I knew." The two of us — I was like 15 at the time — 13 years later, we're finally unpacking it and I finally got this apology, and it's like, "Wow." If my mom would've had therapy back when she was going through stuff as a child — she went through it, so I have so much empathy for her, and she is an amazing mom — but still, there were the times where we butt heads. It's been amazing to finally come to a resolution with that and see how she's even changed and become more open. Now, I'm like, "Okay, let's find a therapist for you now." It feels great.

I'm sure that experience gave you a sense of understanding of what she was doing in the moment as well, which does allow for a little bit more of a nuanced perspective of that, which was a super transformative and informative time.

That's exactly what it is and how it feels. Crazy.