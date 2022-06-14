The Real Reason Carrie Underwood's Kids Will Miss Most Of Her Tour

If you're planning to catch a tour date or two on Carrie Underwood's "Denim And Rhinestones Tour," you'd have to be pretty lucky to catch a glimpse of her kids. The star — who welcomed son Isaiah in 2015 and second son Jacob in 2019 with her husband Mike Fisher — is almost as famous for her big tour productions as she is for her incredible vocals, and has been known to have her boys tag along on her tour dates before. "Going out on the road with a 3-month-old... I'm tired. But I mean, how many people get to take their children to work with them?" Underwood asked on "Today" in May 2019 after embarking on her "Cry Pretty Tour 360." "Everything that we all do is just as difficult, but in different ways," she added.

The family have also shared some adorable photos of the boys watching mommy on stage, with Fisher sharing super cute tour snaps on Instagram in 2019 as he enjoyed a show with their eldest son. "What a night! This is Izzy's first tour show that he'll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling 'mommy I love you' when she came close!!" he captioned the upload. "His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage. Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least but if anyone can do it she sure can!!"

But it sounds like Underwood will be going in a different direction this time around.