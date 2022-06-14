The Real Reason Carrie Underwood's Kids Will Miss Most Of Her Tour
If you're planning to catch a tour date or two on Carrie Underwood's "Denim And Rhinestones Tour," you'd have to be pretty lucky to catch a glimpse of her kids. The star — who welcomed son Isaiah in 2015 and second son Jacob in 2019 with her husband Mike Fisher — is almost as famous for her big tour productions as she is for her incredible vocals, and has been known to have her boys tag along on her tour dates before. "Going out on the road with a 3-month-old... I'm tired. But I mean, how many people get to take their children to work with them?" Underwood asked on "Today" in May 2019 after embarking on her "Cry Pretty Tour 360." "Everything that we all do is just as difficult, but in different ways," she added.
The family have also shared some adorable photos of the boys watching mommy on stage, with Fisher sharing super cute tour snaps on Instagram in 2019 as he enjoyed a show with their eldest son. "What a night! This is Izzy's first tour show that he'll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling 'mommy I love you' when she came close!!" he captioned the upload. "His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage. Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least but if anyone can do it she sure can!!"
But it sounds like Underwood will be going in a different direction this time around.
Carrie Underwood is choosing school over touring
Carrie Underwood has revealed that her sons Isaiah and Jacob will be staying home for much of her "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" in order to stick to their daily routine. "My oldest is in school, so I don't really want him to miss out on the normalcy of being there, doing that," Underwood explained to E!'s "Daily Pop," on June 10, noting that her boys will likely visit her every now and again on the weekends. She also reflected on what it was really like to have her kids with her on previous tours, admitting, "[It was] one of the hardest things I think I've ever done in my life." We can only imagine!
Back in May, Underwood announced a string of tour dates across the U.S., saying in a statement, "I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again" after performing in Las Vegas as part of her own residency. "I'm excited to bring the new music of 'Denim & Rhinestones' to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites," she added. "We've been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!"
But it sounds like Underwood could be swapping places with her sons and actually joining them on tour one day. "I think so, I think so," Underwood told Entertainment Tonight when asked if her kids could become performers. "They're not shy, that's for sure."