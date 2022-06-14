BTS Stuns Fans With A Bombshell Announcement

BTS has just dropped a "Dynamite" on their ARMY of fans. During the group's Festa dinner, the "Fake Love" singers announced they are officially going on a hiatus to focus more on their solo careers, per E! Online. "We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

The boys expressed how hard it was to come to such a decision however, they all believe they need time to mature and find their "identity" outside of one another. Although BTS has yet to announce how long their hiatus will last, the singers made it clear how much they value their fans. "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans," Jimin said. "I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans.

Each of the seven members appears to be working on defining their sound as individual artists and J-Hope and Jungkook announced they each have a solo album already on the way, according to Variety.