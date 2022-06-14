BTS Stuns Fans With A Bombshell Announcement
BTS, the K-pop group made up of musicians RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook first hit the music scene in 2013 with the release of their debut single "No More Dream" off of their first EP "2 Cool 4 Skool," per The National. Over the past nine years, the South Korean boy band has dropped chart-topping music, broken just about every record, and made an impact across the world with their fans. According to Billboard, BTS became the first K-pop group to make it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with the release of their third studio album "Love Yourself: Tear." And, that's not at all. BTS' ARMY — a name coined for the band's die-hard fans — helped make them the most-streamed group on Spotify with a whopping 16.3 billion streams, per the Guinness Book of World Records.
"We can honestly say that we love it, and we are passionate about singing and dancing more than anyone," BTS said during an interview with NME. "It made us eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever." Although the boy band has accomplished so much throughout their career and even just celebrated almost a decade together as a group, BTS' latest announcement has left fans devastated.
BTS is going on hiatus
BTS has just dropped a "Dynamite" on their ARMY of fans. During the group's Festa dinner, the "Fake Love" singers announced they are officially going on a hiatus to focus more on their solo careers, per E! Online. "We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."
The boys expressed how hard it was to come to such a decision however, they all believe they need time to mature and find their "identity" outside of one another. Although BTS has yet to announce how long their hiatus will last, the singers made it clear how much they value their fans. "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans," Jimin said. "I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans.
Each of the seven members appears to be working on defining their sound as individual artists and J-Hope and Jungkook announced they each have a solo album already on the way, according to Variety.