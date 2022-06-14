Bradley Cooper Gets Very Candid About His History With Addiction

Bradley Cooper has been sober for more than 15 years and that's the way he wants to keep it. While on the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, the often private actor said that there was a turning point in his career right before he made it big in 2009's "The Hangover." He explained, per People, "I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing."

Cooper also added that getting fired (but also quitting) "Alias" didn't help his self-esteem problems at the time, either. However, Cooper credited his friend Arnett for helping him change paths in his life. He said, "I definitely made major breakthroughs at 29 to 33, 34, where at least I was able to stand in front of somebody and breathe and listen and talk."

Back in 2013, Cooper also told GQ that getting sober was the best decision he's ever made and before he could "sabotage" his own life. As many of his fans can recall, soon after he starred in "The Hangover" in 2009, Cooper also starred in "Limitless," a movie in which his character took a nootropic drug to improve his life, only to (spoiler alert) completely wean himself off it towards the end without losing the intelligence and skills he gained. For Cooper, it seems like his life has imitated art in some way, but with the most positive and healthy effects.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).