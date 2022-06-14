Hugh Jackman Gets Some Unfortunate News About His Health

Over the years, Hugh Jackman has given health updates to fans via social media. The "Logan" star uploaded a selfie to Instagram in November 2013 with his nose heavily bandaged, and in the caption mentioned how his wife had encouraged him to get his nose checked by a doctor. "Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma," Jackman revealed.

Apparently, Jackman originally noticed there was an issue with his nose while filming "X-Men: Days of Future Past." The actor thought he had simply injured himself onset. "I was shooting the movie, and I had a bit of blood one morning, and I thought I'd scratched myself in a fight," he said while appearing on "Today" in December 2013. Fortunately, a makeup artist had a good look at his skin and encouraged the "Swordfish" star to see a health professional. "The whole time, I thought it was not much, but only afterwards did they say 'You're really lucky you got it checked out now,'" Jackman said.

Years later, in August 2021, Jackman once again had a bandaged nose. The Australian-born movie star took to Instagram to update fans with a quick video after visiting his dermatologist. "They told me it was something a little irregular, so they took a biopsy," Jackman said while pulling down his mask to show the small bandage. "They think it's probably fine," he added. Months later, Jackman had another health update for fans.