Hugh Jackman Delivers Heartfelt Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Just before the new year, actor Hugh Jackman was amongst the latest of celebrities to come down with COVID-19. In a video uploaded to Twitter on December 28, Jackman made the announcement of his positive diagnosis, writing, "Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I'm cleared ... looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden" for his Broadway show, "The Music Man."
In the video, Jackman is seen wearing a mask and noted that his "symptoms are like a cold," and that "I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine." Jackman's COVID-19 diagnosis came just one week after "Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for the virus — leading to the Winter Garden canceling "Music Man's" Christmas and December 26 shows. One day after Jackman's diagnosis, the Broadway show canceled the rest of performances through January 5.
Following Foster's case, Jackman praised understudy Kathy Voytko for stepping up in her place alongside her cohorts. "I'm emotional because it humbles me — their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent," Jackman said in a post-show speech, adding, "The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway" (via People). Now, Jackman is providing an update on his COVID-19 diagnosis and directing his praises elsewhere this time around.
Hugh Jackman praises healthcare workers in hopeful update
On January 6, actor Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to update his near 15 million followers on his COVID-19 diagnosis. "First morning out in 10 days. Cold and excited," he revealed in his tweet. "Most importantly though, I want to give a shout out to health care workers around the world. The physical and mental toll this pandemic must be taking on you and your families is unimaginable," he continued, adding, "Your dedication to help is next level."
Attached to the tweet was a video, which saw a masked Jackman step outside with his dog while offering a firsthand update on his COVID-19 battle. Like his tweet, he had unending praise for healthcare workers — stating, "I know so many people are going through this, but I just really want to give a shoutout again to our healthcare workers. I cannot imagine how you guys are coping after two years of just this exhausting, never-ending story that is COVID."
He further added, "Hospitals are struggling again, and then you guys just continue day in, day out to take care of so many people" and that he's "just so, so grateful for all you do ... I just really had to say it again: thank you, thank you, thank you." Per NBC News, the U.S. is now hitting 1 million COVID cases daily due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.