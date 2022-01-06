Hugh Jackman Delivers Heartfelt Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Just before the new year, actor Hugh Jackman was amongst the latest of celebrities to come down with COVID-19. In a video uploaded to Twitter on December 28, Jackman made the announcement of his positive diagnosis, writing, "Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I'm cleared ... looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden" for his Broadway show, "The Music Man."

In the video, Jackman is seen wearing a mask and noted that his "symptoms are like a cold," and that "I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine." Jackman's COVID-19 diagnosis came just one week after "Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for the virus — leading to the Winter Garden canceling "Music Man's" Christmas and December 26 shows. One day after Jackman's diagnosis, the Broadway show canceled the rest of performances through January 5.

Following Foster's case, Jackman praised understudy Kathy Voytko for stepping up in her place alongside her cohorts. "I'm emotional because it humbles me — their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent," Jackman said in a post-show speech, adding, "The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway" (via People). Now, Jackman is providing an update on his COVID-19 diagnosis and directing his praises elsewhere this time around.