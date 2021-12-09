Westworld Star Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Hugh Jackman's On-Set Behavior

Hugh Jackman has played a wide range of characters since he became a leading man. As diverse as his acting portfolio may be, he has developed a reputation for being very consistent in his temperament while on the sets filming. A co-star from one project, "Reminiscence," shared her insight into working with Jackman and fully confirmed what many people already believed about what it was like to work alongside the charismatic actor.

Angela Sarafyan has been acting for years, but she has become most well-known for her portrayal of Clementine Pennyfeather on "Westworld." However, she has appeared in a wide range of projects, from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "Criminal Minds," "The Good Guys," and "Blue Bloods." She has worked with all sorts of Hollywood heavyweights, but it seems Jackman, in particular, has made a big impression on her.

Prior to promoting "Reminiscence," Sarafyan talked about connecting with co-stars in an interview with Moviehole. "When you're isolated in that moment with the people that you're with, you bring that soul, that energy, that life and that connection to bring life to the story that you're telling," she shared. She added that the connection may not stay, "But you will always cherish that, because there was something intimate." She was speaking of another movie, "A House on the Bayou," in that interview. However, the sentiment seemed to apply to her work with Jackman as well.