Blue Ivy Has Turned Into A Total Twin Of Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up and is the spitting image of her famous mother. As the first child of two mega stars, Carter has been making headlines since she was born — literally.

After her birth in 2012, reports began to surface claiming that the proud parents paid $1.3 million to shut down an entire wing at Manhattan's Lenox Hill Hospital, inconveniencing other patients at the facility. And while New York City health officials later dismissed the complaints, the headlining moment was only the first for her.

The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z — who also share twins Rumi and Sir — made history in 2021, when she became the second-youngest Grammy winner ever. The then-9-year-old was awarded the Best Music Video award for her contribution to her mother's track, "Brown Skin Girl." Later that year, the song earned Carter her first MTV Video Music Award, making her the youngest VMA winner ever. Now, fans of Beyoncé (and the entire Knowles-Carter) family are swooning over the rising starlet once again, as she is starting to look like her mother's twin.