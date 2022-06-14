Blue Ivy Has Turned Into A Total Twin Of Beyonce
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up and is the spitting image of her famous mother. As the first child of two mega stars, Carter has been making headlines since she was born — literally.
After her birth in 2012, reports began to surface claiming that the proud parents paid $1.3 million to shut down an entire wing at Manhattan's Lenox Hill Hospital, inconveniencing other patients at the facility. And while New York City health officials later dismissed the complaints, the headlining moment was only the first for her.
The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z — who also share twins Rumi and Sir — made history in 2021, when she became the second-youngest Grammy winner ever. The then-9-year-old was awarded the Best Music Video award for her contribution to her mother's track, "Brown Skin Girl." Later that year, the song earned Carter her first MTV Video Music Award, making her the youngest VMA winner ever. Now, fans of Beyoncé (and the entire Knowles-Carter) family are swooning over the rising starlet once again, as she is starting to look like her mother's twin.
Blue Ivy is a mini-Beyonce
Blue Ivy Carter was giving major Beyoncé vibes during a recent appearance, and fans cannot stop talking about her striking similarities to the "Crazy In Love" singer.
Blue Ivy and Jay-Z, attended game five of the NBA finals on June 13 and had an adorable father-daughter moment that was captured on the jumbotron. "Throughout the game Jay had his arm around her shoulder and was pointing out different things on the court to her," a source told E! News, adding, "He was so proud of her. He gave her a big dad kiss on the cheek."
And while the moment between "Empire State of Mind" rapper and his daughter was super adorable, fans are also shocked at how much Carter looks like her mother, Beyoncé. "Man doesn't she look like a young Beyonce. I mean I know its her daughter but dang it's crazy..and her hair is beautiful," one fan tweeted. While another wrote, "How Blue Ivy looks like Jay Z and Beyonce at the same time is blowing my brain." Some fans even tweeted side-by-side images of the two, and they are definitely twinning.