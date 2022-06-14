Brad Pitt And Gwyneth Paltrow Get Candid About Their Previous Engagement

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow began dating in the winter of 1994 and broke up in 1997, according to Us Weekly. The former couple was engaged for a short period of time before calling it quits about a year later. At the time, it was unclear why the duo broke up. They appeared to be completely in sync after attending the premiere of "The Devil's Own" sporting the same exact haircut in 1997, but Paltrow recently claimed the twinning cuts were not done intentionally (via Page Six). In 2021, Paltrow told Vogue that she and Pitt were a "very '90s couple" and as time has gone on, the "Goop" founder has become more open about the whirlwind romance.

In 2015, Paltrow finally gave some insight into her break-up with Pitt during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. "I was such a kid," she continued, "I was 22 when we met. You can't make that decision [engagement] when you're 22 years old . . . I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me . . . I didn't know what I was doing" (via Vanity Fair).

She told Stern that even after their break-up, they remained "friendly" when they ran into each other and there didn't seem to be any bad blood between the exes. Now, over two decades later, the former couple is finally reminiscing on their previous romance.